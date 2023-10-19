ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей професорки и класному старшини

Гелени (Єлени) Рамач

(1937–2023)


Од школярох єй оддзелєня „Кројачи женске одеће” Школи „4. юлий” у Вербаше.
Варґа Мади Моника