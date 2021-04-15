СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. априла наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Геленко, най це ангели чуваю. У каждей хвильки ши зоз нами. Фамелиї – Шимково, Сератличово, Тиркайлово, Пашово, Медєшово и Пашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
