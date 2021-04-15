СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. априла наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою доброту и мили ошмих занавше чуваме. Наташа, Миле, Лена и Лука Зеличово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest