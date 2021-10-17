СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ше нєсподзивано преселєла до вичносци наша мила кума

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Нїґда нєзабута у нашим доме и наших шерцох. Кумово Надьово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
