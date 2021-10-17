СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас напущела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю бачи Михал и андя Натала Колошняйово зоз дзецми и унуками
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest