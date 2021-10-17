СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ше до вичносци преселєла моя мила супруга, а наша дзивка, шестра, нєвеста и тета

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи. Подзековни зме же зме це мали, а жалосни же це вецей нєт. Хибиш нам и занавше нам останєш у наших думкох. Твойо наймилши – Рамачово, Тиркайлово и Катоново
Спочивай у мире Божим!
