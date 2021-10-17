СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол жалосни рок як нас зохабела наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)


Геленко, вше ши нам у думкох, нїґда це нє забудземе. Шимково, Сератличово, Tиркайлово, Пашово, Медєшово и Пашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
