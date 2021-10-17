СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)


Дзекуєме за твою доброту, сцерпезлївосц и потримовку. Твоя доброта и мили ошмих останю занавше запаметани. Наташа, Миле, Лена и Лука Зеличово Спочивай у мире Божим!
