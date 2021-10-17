СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнєл ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965‒2020)


У найкрасших памяткох навики ю чуваю кумово Джуджарово зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
