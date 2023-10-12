СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра 2023. року наполнєли ше 3 жалосни роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У молитвох и здогадованьох на твою любов и доброту красни памятки на тебе навики буду чувац твойо наймилши – супруг Рамачов, родичи Тиркайлово и шестра Катонова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!