СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполня ше 4 жалосни роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ

(1965–2020)


Дзекуєме за твою любов, сцерпезлївосц и потримовку. Твоя доброта и мили ошмих останю занавше запаметани. Наташа, Миле, Лена и Лука Зеличово
Спочивай у мире Божим!