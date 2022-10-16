НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра 2022. року наполнєли ше два роки як зме остали без нашей куми

ГЕЛЕНКИ РАМАЧ


з Руского Керестура


Хибиш нам ,кумо, у велїх хвилькох цо муша прейсц без тебе. Занавше у наших шерцох
Кумово Надьово
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest