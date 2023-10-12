НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра наполнюю ше три роки як зме остали без нашей милей куми

ГЕЛЕНКИ РАМАЧ

(1965-2020)
з Руского Керестура


На тот дзень вше заслупнєме, здогадуюци ше цо ше случело. Памятки ше лєю, а тельо того ище требало вєдно... Кумово Надьово и Адри и Борис Барново
Спочивай у мире Божим!