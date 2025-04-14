СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. априла 2025. року наполня ше три роки як нас занавше напущел

ДАНИЛО САКАЧ – ДАЧО (Месар)

(1970–2022)
з Коцура


Вше ши бул часц наших животох и вично останєш у наших шерцох. Занавше ожалосцениː твоя супруга Драґана и дзивка Саня
Спочивай у мире и най це ангели чуваю!