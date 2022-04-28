ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Зоз жальом обвисцуєме же дня 15. априла 2022. року нєобчековано престало дуркац шерцо велького чловека

ДАНИЛО САКАЧ – ДАЧО (месар)

(1970–2022)
з Коцура


Пошол ши нєсподзивано, швидко и занавше нас зохабел у вичним жалю за тобу. З любову и почитованьом будземе це паметац як велького чловека, супруга и оца. Твой ошмих, моц и любов хтори ши нам нєсебично давал, и шицки красни памятки вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Дзекуєме шицким хтори сочувствую з нами у жалосци, шицким хтори ше од Данила одпитали и випровадзели го на остатню драгу. Занавше ожалосцени: твоя супруга Драґана, син Стефан и дзивка Саня
Спочивай у мире ангелу наш любени!
