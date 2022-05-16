СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. мая наполнєли ше 13 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ДАНИЛ ГАРДИ

(1951–2009)
з Вуковару


Красни памятки на твою любов, доброту, пожертвовносц навики останю у наших шерцох и здогадованьох. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest