СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. мая 2021. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як ше упокоєл наш мили шовґор

ДЕСИМИР НИКОЛИЧ

(1942–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю Костелниково
Най спочива у мире Божим!
