ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому

ДЕЯНОВИ ТАНОВИЧОВИ

(1985–2022)
з Нового Саду


Мили Деяне, Гоч твойо шерцо престало дуркац, занавше будзеш жиц у наших. Кум Златко, кума Оля, Борис зоз заручнїцу Соню и Мартина Гудаково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest