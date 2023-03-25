СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ДЕЯН ТАНОВИЧ

(1985–2022)
з Нового Саду


Занавше будзеш жиц у наших думкох и молитвох. Твойо кумово Гудаково – Златко, Оленка, Борис, Соня и Мартина
Спочивай у мире Божим!