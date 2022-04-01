ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Зоз жалосцу обвисцуєме родзину и приятельох же умар наш найлєпши син, супруг и оцец

ДЕЯН ТАНОВИЧ

(1985–2022)


Хованє було 30. марца 2022. року у Новим Садзе. Ожалосцени: супруга Ана, син Филип, родичи Верица и Владимир и брат Срдян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
