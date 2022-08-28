СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. авґуста наполнєло ше три жалосни роки як нас занавше охабел наш мили супруг, оцец, син и брат

ДЕЯН ШКОРИЧ ВИБА

(1972–2019)
з Коцура


Сине, роки преходза, а думка же ше врациш остава. Супруга Николета, син Милан, дзивка Деяна, мац Ирина, оцец Маринко, брат Влатко зоз фамелию и бачи Владо Пушкаш
Спочивай у мире Божим!
