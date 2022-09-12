IN MEMORIAM

Дня 2. септембра 2022. року, после длугей и чежкей хороти, зохабел ме мой мили брат

дипл. инж. ЮЛИЯН ПАП

(1943–2022)


Ожалосцена остава шестра Гелена Медєшова зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
