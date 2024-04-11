ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому шовґрови котри нас нєсподзивано зохабел 4. априла 2024. року

ДРАҐАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав од фамелиї Нярадийових, Емила и Любици зоз дзецми: Кристияном зоз фамелию, Себастияном и Емилияном
Спочивай у мире Божим!