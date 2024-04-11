ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. априла 2024. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДРАҐАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац супруга Мария, дзивка Драґана зоз Младеном, син Марян зоз Дияну и унучата Лазар, Лара, Стефан, Маша, Давор, Нина и Александар
Спочивай у мире Божим!