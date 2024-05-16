СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. мая наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДРАҐАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1958–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це чуваю твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!