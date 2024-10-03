СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. октобра 2024. року наполнюю ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДРАҐАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1958–2024)
Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. Твоя супруга Мария, дзивка Драґана зоз Младеном, син Марян зоз Дияну и унучата Лазар, Лара, Стефан, Маша, Давор, Нина и Александар
Спочивай у мире Божим!