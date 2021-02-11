ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. фебруара випровадзени на остатню драгу

ДРАҐАН МИЛИЧ – Мрвица

(1970–2021)
з Нового Саду


Дакус ши нас шицких нєсподзивал, алє Божа воля. Остатнї поздрав од Таньових бачикох и андьох Надьових, як и од шестринїцох и братнякох – Натки Колєсаровей зоз фамелию; Весни Надьовей зоз дзецми; од Славу Джуджарового зоз фамелию; од Любомира зоз дзивочку и од Владка Надьових; од Златка, Сашу и Зорана зоз фамелию Надьових; од Наташи Романовей зоз фамелию; од Мирослава Надьового зоз супругу. Тиж и од Таньовей шестри Олї Урдаревич зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
