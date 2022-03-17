СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. марца 2022. року наполня ше три роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

др АМАЛИЯ НЕНАДОВ
народзена Сеґеди

(1944–2019)
зоз Футоґу


З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас буду чувац твойо наймилши, супруг Слободан, дзивки Мая зоз супругом Петром, Наташа зоз супругом Браниславом и син Желько зоз нєвесту Верицу и унучата: Єлена, Александар, Давид, Стефан, Тара и Лука
