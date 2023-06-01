НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. юния наполнї ше смутни рок як зме до вичносци випровадзели нашого милого сина, брата и бачика

Др ИВИЦА ТАМАШ
молекуларни биолоґ на Департману за биолоґию и еколоґию Универзитета у Новим Садзе

(1967–2022)


Вично го у шерцу буду ношиц мац Славка и брат Александар зоз супругу Єлицу и дзецми Марком и Мартину
Вичная памят!