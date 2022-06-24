ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юния випровадзели зме до вичносци нашого милого сина, брата и бачика

ДР ИВИЦА ТАМАШ
молекуларни биолоґ на Департману за биолоґию и еколоґию Универзитета у Новим Садзе

(1967–2022)


Вично го у шерцу буду ношиц оцец Михал, мац Славка и брат Александар зоз супругу Єлицу и дзецми Марком и Мартину
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 3 раз, нєшка 3)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest