НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 15 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш

др ЛЮБОМИР ВИСЛАВСКИ

(1953–2006)
з Вербасу


Зоз його одходом до вичносци чувствуєме вельку пражнїну... Нїґда го нє забуду кумово Папянково зоз Нового Саду, Янко и Мария зоз дзецми Славку, Мирком и Томиславом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
