СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара наполня ше шейсц мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДУШАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Вельку любов, доброту, пожертвовносц и щири ошмих будземе чувац у найкрасших памяткох и вше це споминац у думкох и молитвох – твоя супруга Ирина, дзивка Сладяна зоз Борисом, син Синиша зоз супругу Биляну, и унуки Неманя, Марко и Лена
Спочивай у мире Божим!
