СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. авґуста наполнї ше рок як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДУШАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1946‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твой ошмих, доброту и потримовку вше будземе паметац. У наших шерцох занавше останє куцик лєм за тебе, як и памятка на твою нєсебичну любов хтору зме чувствовали кажди дзень. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
