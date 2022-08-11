СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ДУШАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твой ошмих, доброту и потримовку вше будземе паметац. У наших шерцох занавше останє куцик лєм за тебе, як и памятки на твою нєсебичну любов хтору зме чувствовали кажди дзень. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
