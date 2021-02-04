СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

9. фебруара наполня ше шейсц мешаци як ше преселєл до вичносци мой братняк

ДУШАН КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом, чуваме кажду памятку на тебе. Твоя Сея зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
