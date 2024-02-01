СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. фебруара наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЬОРДЄ ДЖУНЯ

(1947–2023)
з Нового Орахова


Вично ожалосцени супруга Веруна, син Дьордє зоз фамелию и дзивка Зденка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим