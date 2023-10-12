ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому Дьордєтови

ДЬОРДЄ КОВАЧЕВИЧ

(1950–2023)
з Руского Керестура а жил у Нємецкей


У красних памяткох ше го навики буду здогадовац шицки його родзиново з Руского Керестура
Вичная му памят!