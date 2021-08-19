ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ДЮРА АРТ

(22. VI 1944 – 10. VIII 2021)


Охабел ши нас, мили наш, нїґда нєпрежалєни. Супруга Славка, синове Иґор и Альоша
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest