ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Остала сом без брата.

ДЮРА АРТ
народзени у Руским Керестуре

(22. VI 1944–10. VIII 2021)
умар у Новим Садзе


У жалосци: Мария Чурчич народзена Арт, жец Лаза. Дзеци: Мая, Душка и Растко. Унуки: Вук, Марко, Йован, Лазар и Неманя. Праунуки: Ида, Ина и Растко.
