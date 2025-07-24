СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия на Илиї упокоєл ше мой мили брат у Австралиї

ДЮРА БАЛЇНТ

(1945–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки чува на ньго шестра Дарина
Най спочива у мире!