ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

ДЮРА БАЛЇНТ

(1945–2022)
з Австралиї


Остатнї поздрав бачикови од Мири и дзивчатох Йовани и Єлени
Спочивай у мире Божим!
