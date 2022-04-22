ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. априла 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ДЮРА ВАРҐА

(1955–2022)


З любову и подзекованьом будземе паметац його милу подобу, совити и потримовку котру нам шицким щиро давал. Дюри, и далєй будзеш жиц у наших думкох и шерцох!
Нїґда го нє забуду його наймилши Шестра Ясна и його Тамара и Мая зоз фамелиями
