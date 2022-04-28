ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ДЮРА ВАРҐА

(1955–2022)


Дзекуеме ци за твойо закладанє и помоц у нашей активносци.
Союз Руснацох Українцох Сербиї
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest