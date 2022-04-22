ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нєсподзивано ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили братняк

ДЮРА ВАРҐА



Останю лєм красни памятки и здогадованя на хвильки котри зме вєдно препровадзели.
Твоя шестринїца Марча Петковичова з дзивку Иву
