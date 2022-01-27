СМСМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. януара наполнюю ше 20 роки як нас зохабел наш супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ГАРДИ

(1944–2002)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, ти и далєй у наших шерцох и думкох. Твоя супруга Наталия, дзивка Сенка зоз фамелию и син Сашо зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
