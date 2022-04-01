СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла наполня ше 30 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и жец

ДЮРА ДЖУДЖАР

(1958–1992)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе вично буду чувац: супруга Фемка, синове Златко и Мижо, нєвеста Марияна, унука Елена и швекра Мария зоз Кули
Спочивай у мире Божим!
