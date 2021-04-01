СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла наполня ше 29. роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили син и брат

ДЮРА ДЖУДЖАР

(1958–1992)
з Руского Керестура


Вично ожалосцени мац Гелена, брат Янко зоз фамелию и шестра Марча зоз фамелию
Вичная му памят!
