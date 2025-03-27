СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. марца 2025. року наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо...

ДЮРА ДЖУНЯ

(1955–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз почитованьом, любову и краснима памятками буду го чувац у шерцу його наймилши – супруга Ґенка, дзивка Снежанка, син Дарко, унучата Александар и Даяна
Спочивай у мире Божим!