ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. септембра упокоєл ше наш мили брат и бачи

ДЮРА ЖИЛНИК

(1932–2022)


Памятку на ньго вично будзе чувац шестра Леона Мали зоз сином Миколом и фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
