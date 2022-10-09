ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. септембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ДЮРА ЖИЛНИК

(1932–2022)


Памятку на тебе з любову и почитованьом вично будземе чувац. Твойо синове з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest